Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Senate Committee for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday unanimously approved The Pakistan Ruet-e-Hilal Bill, 2023 and The Hajj and Umrah Regulation Bill, 2023 after a detailed discussion and without any amendments.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri at the Parliament House, was attended by Senators Behra Mand Khan Tangi, Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Gurdip Singh, Anwar Lal Din, Sabir Shah, Professor Sajid Mir, and Haji Hidayatullah, along with Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Director-General of Hajj, and other relevant authorities.

As per The Pakistan Ruet-e-Hilal Bill 2023, the duration of the moon-sighting committee would be three years. Violating any provisions of the act could result in a penalty of Rs 500,000. Television channels in case of unauthorized announcement before the official one may lead to a penalty of Rs 1,000,000 or license suspension or both. False testimony might result in a fine of Rs 50,000 or three years of imprisonment or both.

Senator Behramand Khan Tangi emphasized the need for stricter penalties to deter crimes.

The committee also discussed The Hajj and Umrah Regulation Bill, 2023 which was deemed crucial for regulating the pilgrimage practices.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood stressed the importance of this legislation to ensure the proper management of Hajj and Umrah.

The ministry's additional secretary stated that the ministry would formulate its policies based on the passage of this bill as currently, there were no specific laws governing Hajj and Umrah operations.

Senator Behramand Khan Tangi expressed that the passage of this bill would resolve several issues related to the pilgrimage.

The director-general Hajj also briefed the committee, stating that the implementation of the bill would ensure compliance with the law concerning the Umrah pilgrimage.

Senator Talha Mahmood informed that approximately 1,60,000 people performed the Hajj this year.

He said efforts were being made to reduce Hajj expenses, and talks with pharmaceutical companies had resulted in providing some medicines for free, except the costly ones.

He said it was also under consideration to secure a three-year contract for accommodations to lower costs adding that utilizing Pakistani catering companies in Saudi Arabia could also help save expenses.

Senator Talha Mahmood also shared that the pilgrims had returned as much as Rs 4.5 billion before Hajj and after performing Hajj, they had refunded a total of Rs12.5 billion.

He highlighted the complaints received against the private Hajj operators and the challenges in regulating the 850 to 1000 companies.

He said the problem with private Hajj operators was a lack of commitment adding that "we want operators/companies to be less but they must be sanctioned more Hajj quota." He hoped the bill's passage would lead to resolving various issues related to pilgrimage.

After a detailed discussion, the committee unanimously passed The Hajj and Umrah Regulation Bill, 2023 and the Chairman of the committee and the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony expressed gratitude to all members for their cooperation in passing the bills.