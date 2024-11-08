Senate body urges disciplinary actions against SSP Kashmore

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Friday urged the disciplinary actions against the SSP Kashmore for not receiving telephone call of Senator Saifullah Abro, who submitted Privilege Motion against SSP.

The meeting chaired by Committee Chairman Senator Taj Haider, in reference to the Privilege Motion submitted by Senator Saifullah Abro against the SSP Kashmore, Abro stated that he attempted to contact the SSP over 50 times, including notifying the SSP’s office, but received no response, said a press release.

He expressed concern over the daily kidnappings in the region, emphasizing that Kashmore has become a hub for criminal activity. In the last three days alone, 10 people have been abducted, he added. He further apprised the committee of a case in which a local police inspector demanded a ransom of Rs 10 million and four iPhones for a victim’s release.

The senator emphasized that this incident is part of a disturbing pattern of lawlessness in the region, where such heinous crimes have become alarmingly frequent and remain unaddressed by local authorities.

Taj Haider recommended that the Committee escalate the matter to the Sindh chief minister and urged for disciplinary action against the SSP Kashmore, given the seriousness and frequency of such incidents. He also advised that the recommendation be shared with the IG and relevant officials.

Senator Saifullah Abro, supporting this approach, suggested that the Committee address the issue with the Establishment Division, noting that criminal activity in these four districts is damaging Sindh’s reputation.

Additionally, the Privilege Motion moved by Senator Saadia Abbasi in the Senate on 09-09-2024 addressed an article titled 'The Stealth Cost of Legislature' published in Daily Dawn, authored by the Assistant Chief (Policy) of PIDE, Islamabad, with the presence of both the former and current Vice Chancellors of PIDE.

Senator Saadia Abbasi stated that this article, republished as if it were backed by public opinion and research, was intended to malign parliamentarians and deserves the strongest condemnation. The Vice Chancellor of PIDE refuted the objections raised by the senator and asserted that the institution focuses on research and analysis.

Senator Taj Haider also remarked that labeling this as an "academic exercise" is objectionable, as true academic exercises are grounded in objectivity, where conclusions are drawn from facts—not the other way around. He further noted that phrases used to describe the role of senators are offensive, adding that anyone could pursue defamation over this. He also pointed out that terms like "easier to swallow" and "eye-watering" are equally inappropriate.

An academic approach, he stressed, should be rooted in respect and accuracy, acknowledging that the state is not a corporation to be managed with profit motives. Objections to expenses, he concluded, should focus on legitimate concerns.

Furthermore, the chairman recommended that the document be corrected and redistributed by PIDE to the newspapers where it was published, ensuring that accurate facts are included. The committee also recommended disciplinary action against the unethical behavior of the Vice Chancellor during the meeting.

Regarding the deliberation on the matter referred by the Chairman of the Senate concerning the introduction of Constitutional Amendment Bills by members in the Senate without seeking instructions or approval from their respective parliamentary parties, in light of Article 63A, a thorough discussion was held among the committee members.

Senator Saadia Abbasi expressed the view that the privileges of political members should be considered. She emphasized that she does not endorse applying National Assembly laws to the Senate and that members should introduce bills only with the approval of their parties.

Senator Dost Ali Jeeser, on the other hand, opined that at least a 20 percent consensus should be required for an amendment to pass, while the Chairman of the Committee suggested that a 10 percent consensus and approval from the political party be required.

In attendance were Senators Dost Ali Jeesar, Saadia Abbasi, Saifullah Abro, the Secretary of Parliamentary Affairs, Additional Secretary of Parliamentary Affairs, the Vice Chancellor of PIDE, and senior officials from the relevant department.