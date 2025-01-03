Senate body urges FUUAST to resolve students, employees’ issues

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Friday directed the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences, and Technology (FUUAST) administration to resolve the issues confronting by students, workers, and retired employees immediately

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Friday directed the Federal urdu University of Arts, Sciences, and Technology (FUUAST) administration to resolve the issues confronting by students, workers, and retired employees immediately.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Bushra Anjum Butt. In a response to the Point of Public Importance raised by Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan in the Senate on October 25, 2024, regarding the ongoing strike at FUUAST, Senator Ahsan emphasized that the issues faced by students, workers, and retired employees at the university remain unresolved and demand immediate attention.

He further highlighted that these groups are not receiving pensions and that house rent payments have been delayed. These individuals have come forward to express their valid concerns. Senator Ahsan also noted that FUUAST, named after Baba-e-Urdu, holds significant importance. However, persistent issues affecting its faculty and staff could lead to further disruptions, which must be addressed to ensure stability.

A professor from FUUAST shared that retired employees have not received their pensions since 2017.

The Senate committee appreciated the Sindh government’s allocation of over Rs 32 billion for higher education, noting that it is the only funding FUUAST has received. While the budget allocation was acknowledged, Senator Bushra Anjum Butt emphasized the need for a time-bound system to resolve recurring issues. Proper systems are crucial in ensuring smooth operations and addressing challenges effectively.

The Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) mentioned that while an administrative allowance exists, persistent issues such as law and order disruptions and ongoing excuses about lack of resources hinder progress. Uncollected funds allocated for colleges continue to grow, and the university’s failure to provide accurate data exacerbates internal and governance-related problems.

The chairperson committee commented that across the country, similar challenges persist at universities, with provinces not taking responsibility, and salaries remaining unpaid. An audit policy, including both external and internal audits, is urgently needed. Additionally, interim Vice Chancellors should either have time-bound tenures or this practice should be reconsidered, as acting positions often cause significant challenges.

Senator Bushra emphasized the need to eliminate the interim Vice Chancellor position entirely and proposed forming the dedicated committee to develop actionable solutions. Proper resource allocation is essential in addressing these persistent issues effectively, she stated.

In regard to the point of public importance raised by Senator Ahsan regarding the ban on student unions in universities, Senator Ahsan called for clear guidelines to govern student unions. He emphasized that although restrictions have been in place for 40-50 years, they have not been effectively enforced. He advocated for the restoration of student unions in educational institutions.

After a detailed discussion, Senator Bushra proposed a way forward via formal correspondence, suggesting that the committee’s directive be reinforced.

Concerning the issuance of posting notifications for 56 junior lady teachers (BPS 16) and lecturers (BPS 17), Senator Bushra noted that the committee has worked diligently to resolve major issues. However, teachers often sought court intervention and obtained stay orders, disrupting the process. A list of 146 teachers was provided, and the remaining teachers were informed that their matters had been addressed. Since December 19, efforts have been made to contact the teachers, and continued outreach to them has occurred.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Balochistan, Quetta, addressed concerns regarding nepotism and personal bias in the regularization of employees appointed on a contract basis. He explained that 10 individuals, who had been at the university for at least 5 years, requested regularization. The Governor's House has granted approval for this, and discussions are ongoing to address issues of regularization and promotions.

The Deputy Chairman of the Senate questioned why 24 individuals had been excluded from the process, based on their eligibility criteria. He stressed the need to resolve the matter within a month and emphasized a collective approach, as directed by the Head. The chairperson agreed, stating that a maximum of three weeks will be allocated to address the issue.

In attendance were Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Syedal Khan, Senators Fawzia Arshad, Syed Masroor Ahsan, Kamran Murtaza, Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan, Khalida Ateeb, Falak Naz, Minister for M/O Federal Education and Professional Training, Chairman HEC, Additional Secretary of M/O (Mofept), and senior officials from relevant departments.