UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Urges To Ensure Quality Treatment Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Senate body urges to ensure quality treatment facilities

Senate Special Committee on Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) Tuesday directed the concerned health authorities to provide standard medical care to patients suffering from various diseases in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Senate Special Committee on Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) Tuesday directed the concerned health authorities to provide standard medical care to patients suffering from various diseases in the country.

The meeting which was chaired by Senator Kauda Babar, was informed that 70 percent to 75 percent of deaths are occurred in Pakistan due to the non communicable diseases including heart attack, cancer and diabetes.

Senator Kauda Babar applauded the efforts of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani for constituting the committee on this important issue.

He reiterated to implement the objectives of the committee which are creating awareness and making sure that every citizen has the access to treatment of diseases in the country.

Senator Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot said that awareness regarding road safety laws and national highways laws should also be disseminated among the masses.

The Special Committee unanimously approved the Terms of Reference (TOR) for the effective working of the Committee.

The committee decided to write a letter to World Health Organization (WHO) and invite Federal Health Secretary and provincial health departments to provide necessary suggestions to the committee regarding the prevention and cure of NCDs.

The meeting was attended by Senator Kauda Babar and Senator Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot besides concerned officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Senate World Road Cure Muhammad Ali Cancer From Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

US Consulate delegation visits The University of F ..

US Consulate delegation visits The University of Faisalabad

54 seconds ago
 Seven-day polio immunization drive concludes in La ..

Seven-day polio immunization drive concludes in Larkana

56 seconds ago
 National Library to get modern facilities: PM's ai ..

National Library to get modern facilities: PM's aide

57 seconds ago
 Modi visits site of deadly Indian bridge collapse

Modi visits site of deadly Indian bridge collapse

59 seconds ago
 SSP assures murderer of innocent girl be arrested ..

SSP assures murderer of innocent girl be arrested soon

15 minutes ago
 ICRC holds public health regional conference

ICRC holds public health regional conference

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.