Senate body urges to ensure quality treatment facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Senate Special Committee on Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) Tuesday directed the concerned health authorities to provide standard medical care to patients suffering from various diseases in the country.

The meeting which was chaired by Senator Kauda Babar, was informed that 70 percent to 75 percent of deaths are occurred in Pakistan due to the non communicable diseases including heart attack, cancer and diabetes.

Senator Kauda Babar applauded the efforts of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani for constituting the committee on this important issue.

He reiterated to implement the objectives of the committee which are creating awareness and making sure that every citizen has the access to treatment of diseases in the country.

Senator Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot said that awareness regarding road safety laws and national highways laws should also be disseminated among the masses.

The Special Committee unanimously approved the Terms of Reference (TOR) for the effective working of the Committee.

The committee decided to write a letter to World Health Organization (WHO) and invite Federal Health Secretary and provincial health departments to provide necessary suggestions to the committee regarding the prevention and cure of NCDs.

The meeting was attended by Senator Kauda Babar and Senator Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot besides concerned officials.