Senate body urges UNSC to form special commission on cease-fire violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Standing Committee on Kashmir Affair and Gilgit Baltistan on Wednesday passed a unanimous resolution demanding United Nations Security Council for appointing Special Commission for investigating violation of cease-fire by India forces at Line of Control (LoC).

Senator A. Rehman Malik moved the resolution. Rehman Malik said that Indian forces were violating the agreement which was signed on July, 27 1949 both by India and Pakistan under United Nations regarding the establishment of cease-fire line in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Indian forces along the LoC and Working Boundary were continuously targeting civilian population with artillery fire and automatic weapons adding that targeting of civilians was highly condemnable and sheer violation of international human rights and United Nations laws.

Senator Rehman Malik read the resolution which was appreciated by the member senators and was unanimously passedThe committee strongly condemned the continuous ceasefire violations by Indian Forces at Line of Control (LoC), which was a sheer violation of Agreement between India and Pakistan supervised by United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan to establish cease-fire at Line of Control.

The Committee also demanded that the government of Pakistan should also file claim of damages from India in terms of lives and properties in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).