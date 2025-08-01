Open Menu

Senate Body Visits EPZA Headquarters, Calls For Tax Reforms, Infrastructure Upgrades

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 09:58 PM

Senate Body visits EPZA Headquarters, calls for tax reforms, infrastructure upgrades

The Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production headed by Senator Aon Abbas, visited the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) headquarters on Friday to assess existing challenges and discuss measures to boost industrial productivity and investor facilitation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production headed by Senator Aon Abbas, visited the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) headquarters on Friday to assess existing challenges and discuss measures to boost industrial productivity and investor facilitation.

The committee — comprising Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan, Senator Danesh Kumar, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Khalida Ateeb, and Senator Husna Bano — held in-depth consultations with EPZA officials on operational, legal, and fiscal hurdles, with a particular focus on recent taxation issues that have dampened investor confidence and hindered industrial expansion.

During a detailed briefing, EPZA Chairman A.D. Khawaja highlighted the impact of inconsistent taxation policies on businesses operating within export processing zones. He said the uncertainty surrounding fiscal treatment has undermined the incentives originally designed to attract investment.

Committee members expressed concern over the unresolved tax matters, noting that taxation instability remains one of the major deterrents to both foreign and domestic investment in the zones. They called for immediate coordination between EPZA, the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), and the Ministry of Finance to streamline tax structures and ensure policy continuity.

The committee was also briefed on a range of operational challenges, including lack of land for expansion, inadequate infrastructure, absence of scanning facilities, and delays in the administrative transfer of Sialkot and Gujranwala zones.

Additional concerns included frequent fire incidents, slow digitization of business processes, shortage of professional staff, and a growing number of legal disputes. Officials revealed that 99 legal cases are currently pending, including 18 lawsuits filed by investors, many related to non-operational or closed units.

The committee was informed that due to the Sindh Civil Courts Amendment Act 2025, many of these cases are now being shifted from the High Court to district courts, which could further delay their resolution.

In response, the Senate panel directed EPZA to submit a comprehensive report on all pending land allotment-related litigation and emphasized the importance of maintaining transparent land ownership records to prevent future legal complications.

Senator Aon Abbas lauded EPZA’s ongoing efforts and assured the full support of the committee in addressing the legislative and administrative reforms required to revitalize export processing zones and attract sustainable industrial investment.

Recent Stories

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

6 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

8 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

9 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

9 hours ago
 27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

9 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

9 hours ago
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

9 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

9 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

10 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

10 hours ago
 Govt. always open to dialogue for national interes ..

Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry

10 hours ago
 Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan