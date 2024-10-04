Open Menu

Senate Body Voices Concern Over Lack Of Funds For Railway Police

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 08:31 PM

The Senate's Committee on Railways Friday expressed concerns about scarcity of funds for the Railway Police and over incomplete briefing on theft incidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Senate's Committee on Railways Friday expressed concerns about scarcity of funds for the Railway Police and over incomplete briefing on theft incidents.

The committee, which met with Senator Jam Saifullah Khan in chair, was briefed on the issues raised by Senator Shahadat Awan regarding theft incidents, embezzlement of funds, scrap cases, and financial losses faced by the Pakistan Railways over the last five years.

The committee members expressed their displeasure over the briefing provided by the Railways Ministry on the theft incidents and misappropriation, and directed that a detailed one should be provided on the issues in the next meeting.

Inspector General of Railway Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan highlighted that the Railway Police lacked human resources and necessary funds for maintaining law and order and curbing theft.

Even it did not have funds to pay compensation to its Shuhada (martyrs), he added.

Committee Chairman Jam Saifullah Khan stated that the Railway Police played a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of commuters and preventing theft. He directed the Railway Police to inform the committee about the problems being faced by the department and suggestions for betterment of its performance.

The committee also urged the government to take steps for the capacity building of Railway Police.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha remarked that people around the world preferred to travel by rail keeping in mind their safety though the railway fares were generally higher compared to those of aeroplanes.

As regard the 105-kilometer long Tharparkar railway track, Secretary Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah informed the committee that the contract for the project had been awarded, which was likely to be completed by December 2025. The project costs would be shared by both the Sindh and Federal governments.

Given its importance, special purpose vehicles would be arranged for the project, he added.

The committee chairman sought an update on ML-1 and the gauges used in other countries.

Syed Mazhar Ali Shah replied that the track's rehabilitation work would start soon. In South Asia, broad gauge was used, while the Russian gauge - a standard one used in Central Asia, Russia, and other countries.

