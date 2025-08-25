Senate Body Voices Concern Over Poor Telecom Services
August 25, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Monday expressed concern over poor telecom services being provided to consumers in different parts of the country.
The meeting, chaired by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, was attended by Senators Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, Dr Afnan Ullah Khan, Dr Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, and Gurdeep Singh.
The Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) informed the committee that a long-pending court case on spectrum allocation, unresolved since 1995, is a major hurdle in the growth of the telecom sector.
Committee members showed serious concern over the prolonged delay and called for an urgent settlement.
The chairperson directed the authorities to present a workable solution in the next meeting and also summoned the Attorney General, Frequency Allocation Board, PEMRA, and FBR for discussions.
Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto raised concern about mobile networks shutting down in interior Sindh during long power outages, saying telecom companies had no backup system to continue services.
Other members supported his point and urged PTA to ensure uninterrupted telecom services, especially in far-flung and underserved areas.
The committee also reviewed taxes on online businesses. The chairperson criticised heavy taxation by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on e-commerce and said Pakistan’s digital industry is largely made up of small entrepreneurs and young innovators who need support instead of additional burdens.
The committee also discussed social media claims made by an Egyptian lawmaker who alleged she was appointed to Pakistan’s advisory group on AI policy.
The Secretary of IT Ministry clarified that the claim appeared fake and no such appointment was ever made. The chairperson directed the ministry to investigate and submit a report.
Briefing the committee on the Universal Service Fund (USF), officials said 4,206 USF sites are operational across the country. They also shared a detailed map of services.
The chairperson noted that 22 USF towers are functional in Gwadar but said coverage should be expanded further.
Members pointed out several other areas still lacking telecom infrastructure and asked USF to ensure connectivity nationwide.
