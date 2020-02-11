Senate briefed on prices of petroleum products

The Ministry of Petroleum has submitted the prices of petroleum products and tax related details in the Senate, sources said on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) The Ministry of Petroleum has submitted the prices of petroleum products and tax related details in the Senate, sources said on Tuesday.In his written response, the Ministry informed the Senate that it had extracted Rs178 billion in term of levies tax for the fiscal year 2017-18 and Rs206 billion during the fiscal year 2018-19.

The Senate was also informed that the current price of diesel is Rs127.

26 and Rs46.28 tax was being imposed on it.Tax on light diesel is Rs15,28, on petrol Rs35,55 and Rs45.20 was being charged.