Senate-Budget-Debate (2)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Mian Raza Rabbani of PPPP while taking part in the debate termed the budget anti-people and anti-worker. He claimed that IMF dictated budget could not be pro-people rather it would over-burden the common man

He also criticized the government for setting up National Development Council (NDC) and termed it ultra vire to the Constitution.

He said in the presence of National Economic Council there was no need of NDC and urged the government to withdraw the notification of forming NDC.

He said meeting of Council of Common Interest (CCI) could not convene despite lapse of over seven months, although under the constitution it was mandatory to convene the meeting within 90 days.

Muhammad Ayub Afridi of PTI said that the incumbent government led by Imran Khan would steer the country on road to progress and prosperity.

He said excessive borrowing was made by the past governments and we had to pay hefty interest on it. He said we had to approach IMF to pay loans already taken by the past governments.

He said the past government artificially kept the Dollar value at Rs 105 resulted lower exports. The government was taking pragmatic steps to get out of the country from economic crisis, he said.

He said that for development of ex-FATA, it was agreed that Rs 100 billion would be kept for development of the areas every year besides, giving five years exemption in taxes. However, he said taxes had been imposed in the budget which should be withdrawn as per commitment.

Later the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday at 10.00 am.