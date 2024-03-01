Open Menu

Senate By-elections On Six Vacant Seats On March 14: ECP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 08:44 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday unveiled the schedule for conducting elections to fill six vacant Senate seats, with the voting set for March 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday unveiled the schedule for conducting elections to fill six vacant Senate seats, with the voting set for March 14.

According to ECP, six seats had become vacant, comprising one in Islamabad, two in Sindh, and three in Balochistan, due to Senate members being elected to other legislative bodies.

According to schedule, collection of nomination papers will take place on March 2 and 3.

Lists of candidates are set to be published on March 3, with scrutiny of nomination papers to be finalized by March 5.

The appeals regarding the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers will be heard on March 7 and resolved by March 9.

A revised list of candidates will be issued on March 9, after which candidates can withdraw their nomination papers until March 10. Polling is scheduled for March 14.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri have vacated their Senate seats after being elected as members of the National Assembly.

Nisar Ahmed Khuro and Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar have been elected as members of the provincial assembly of Sindh, while Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai and Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti have become members of the Balochistan Assembly.

