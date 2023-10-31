Senate calls for end to genocide of Palestinians, urges Intl’ community to act against Israeli aggression

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2023 | 07:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Senate of Pakistan convened Tuesday to address the ongoing crisis in Gaza, denouncing the Israeli military's relentless assault on Palestinians.

Describing the conflict as a systematic attempt at the genocide of Palestinians, the Senate emphasized the urgency of global intervention to counter Israel's aggressive actions.

During the motion under rule 218, focused on Israeli atrocities and violations of the Geneva Convention and UN Resolution on Palestine, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed highlighted Pakistan's historical commitment to the Palestinian cause.

Quoting the legacy of Pakistan's founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Senator Syed underscored the strong solidarity between Pakistan and Palestine, drawing attention to the deep-rooted historical connections between the two nations.

Senator Syed emphasized the importance of recognizing legitimate Palestinian political organization, Hamas, and its significant role in representing the Palestinian people.

Referring to Israel's recent bombardment of hospitals in Gaza, Senator Syed condemned these actions as war crimes and called for an immediate cessation of such heinous acts.

He recounted the historic Lahore gathering of March 23, 1940, which saw the passing of two seminal resolutions - the first emphasizing the self-determination of Muslims in the subcontinent and the second advocating for the rights of the Palestinian people.

Highlighting Pakistan's strong solidarity with Palestine, he referenced the formal invitation extended to the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) at the 1974 OIC in Pakistan, where Yasir Arafat was in attendance.

Emphasizing the democratic process in Gaza, he underscored the legitimacy of the elected party, Hamas, and its subsequent rise to power following what were deemed as fair elections in the Middle East.

In 2006, he noted, the foreign minister of the Hamas-led Palestinian government visited Pakistan, and the country extended crucial financial aid to its brotherly nation.

Pointing to Pakistan's historical role in the Arab-Israeli conflicts, he highlighted the nation's unwavering support for Arab countries in the face of Israeli aggression.

Criticizing the role of certain Western countries, Senator Syed Mushahid Hussain urged an end to their double standards and hypocritical policies, highlighting the need for a unified global stance against Israeli aggression.

Furthermore, he called upon the Chairman of the Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, to appeal to the Parliaments of Western nations through a letter, urging them to take a decisive stand against Israel's atrocities.

The Chairman Senate agreed to forward such along with resolution to be passed by the Senate in this session.

Senator Dilawar Khan emphasized the need for increased support and aid to the Palestinian people, and Senator Mohsin Aziz proposing a one-month salary donation from senators to assist the distressed people of Gaza.

Senator Quratulain Marri underscored the significance of the recent UN resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calling for heightened pressure on Israel to adhere to the resolution's provisions.

