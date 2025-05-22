Senate calls for expanded relations with African nations in political, economic, cultural spheres

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution urging the government to deepen and expand its relations with African countries across key sectors, including politics, economics, technology, culture, and education, to promote mutual benefits.

The upper house, in its resolution, recommended the observance of May 25th as 'Pakistan-Africa Friendship Day' to celebrate the spirit of partnership, mutual respect, and shared aspirations between Pakistan and the African continent.

The resolution called for an increased commitment to promoting peace and stability across the African continent, emphasizing the need to strengthen cooperation with the African Union in UN peacekeeping efforts and support African-led solutions to the continent's challenges.

The resolution highlighted the longstanding, friendly, and cordial relations with Africa, rooted in shared historical ties and Pakistan’s consistent support for African liberation movements against colonialism and the right to self-determination.

The resolution recognized the shared values, cultural affinities, and common perspectives on global and regional issues that continue to shape and strengthen Pakistan-Africa relations.

It also acknowledged with appreciation Pakistan’s proactive engagement with African nations through its "Engage Africa" policy, aimed at deepening political, economic, and socio-cultural ties, including increased trade, investment, and people-to-people connections.

The resolution reaffirmed the shared commitment to the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, particularly the non-use or threat of use of force in international relations, the right to self-determination, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and the principles of non-interference and non-intervention in the internal affairs of other countries.

The resolution commended the efforts of African ambassadors and high commissioners in Islamabad, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for their contributions to strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations.

APP/szm-rzr-tsw