Senate calls for raising awareness on spread of fake currency notes

The Senate on Monday here recommended in a resolution that the government should take immediate steps including a public awareness campaign and strengthening of a screening mechanism in banks to control the circulation of fake currency notes of Rs 1000 to 5000 denominations in the country

The resolution further stated that the fake notes were similar to original notes and called for stern action against the criminals involved in manufacturing and circulation of the notes. The resolution was moved by Senator Mohsin Aziz.

The house also passed a resolution moved by Senator Sirajul Haq in which it expressed its grave concern and strongly condemned the sacrilegious, misleading and deceitful information floated on search engines of Google and Wikipedia depicting Mirza Mansoor as the current caliph of Islam.

The house expressed concern over the passive social media policy of the government leading to unchecked blasphemous and religiously misleading operational activities of non Muslims on international social media networks and search engines in Pakistan.

The house drew attention of the government towards the growing incidents of Islamophobia and publication and floating of sacrilegious information regarding islam, the Holy Quran, the finality of Holy Prophet (SAW), ideology of Pakistan on Google, Wikipedia and other social media networks operating in Pakistan.

The house strongly demanded the government to take immediate and result oriented steps for stopping publication and floating of blasphemous content on social media platforms.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan extended full support of the government for implementation of the resolution. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan took various steps and highlighted the issues to stop spread of blasphemy and Islamophobia.