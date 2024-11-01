Open Menu

Senate Celebrates Diwali With Cake-cutting Ceremony Hosted By Acting Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Senate celebrates Diwali with cake-cutting ceremony hosted by Acting Chairman

Acting Chairman Syedaal Khan hosted a Diwali cake-cutting ceremony on Friday to extend congratulations to Senator Danesh Kumar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Acting Chairman Syedaal Khan hosted a Diwali cake-cutting ceremony on Friday to extend congratulations to Senator Danesh Kumar.

The event was attended by a diverse group of parliamentarians, including Senator Danesh Kumar, PML-N Parliamentary Party's Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui, and other senior Senate officials.

In his address, the Acting Chairman said that Pakistan's respect for all faiths, communities, and sects, expressing warm wishes to Senator Kumar and acknowledging the significance of Diwali for the Hindu community.

Senator Danesh Kumar expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Acting Chairman and his colleagues, thanking them for their gesture of support and appreciation for his community.

Senator Danesh Kumar praised Punjab's Chief Minister for her presence at a Diwali function, encouraging other provinces to follow this example to promote unity, love, and brotherhood across Pakistan.

