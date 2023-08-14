Open Menu

Senate Chairman Accepts Caretake PM Kakar's Resignation As Senator

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 14, 2023 | 01:25 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2023) Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has officially accepted Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar's resignation as a senator following his appointment as the eighth caretaker prime minister of the nation.

Kakar, an independent legislator elected to the Senate in 2018, has decided to step down from his position to uphold his principle of impartiality in overseeing the interim government.

In a communication from the Senate Secretariat, it was stated, "Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a Member of the Senate of Pakistan, has tendered his resignation, expressing his principled commitment to neutrality upon becoming the caretaker Prime Minister, in a handwritten letter submitted to the Chairman of the Senate."

Consequently, the resignation has been accepted by the Chairman of the Senate, leading to a vacancy in accordance with Article 64(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, effective from August 14.

This development follows Kakar's decision to relinquish his membership in the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and resign from the Senate.

In a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), Kakar stated, "Given the significant responsibility entrusted to me as the caretaker Prime Minister, I have chosen to resign from the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and my Senate position.

"

Kakar, 52, hailing from Balochistan, will now assume the role of caretaker prime minister, overseeing the country's affairs during a period of economic and political challenges, until a new government is elected.

The appointment of Kakar is of heightened importance due to the additional authority granted to the caretaker prime minister to make policy decisions on economic matters, potentially affecting the election schedule, which could be delayed by up to six months.

Political figures from both the previous government and the opposition have extended their support for this appointment, expressing optimism that the interim prime minister will ensure fairness and transparency in the upcoming elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan is tasked with revising constituency boundaries for Federal and provincial elections, which will ultimately determine the election date.

