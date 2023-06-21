Senate chairman address convocation at GIK Institute, stress students to focus trend of innovation

Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjarani here Wednesday stressed upon students to focus on innovative trends to compete in the existing scenario of science and technology and added that the culture of innovations would help us to achieve goals of progress and development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjarani here Wednesday stressed upon students to focus on innovative trends to compete in the existing scenario of science and technology and added that the culture of innovations would help us to achieve goals of progress and development.

He was addressing the 27th Convocation in Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Science and Technology at Topi, district Swabi. The convocation was attended by ambassadors, parliamentarians, educationists, vice-chancellors and parents of students.

The Chairman Senate said that we should follow the growing trend of research and innovation to prosper and explore opportunities in contemporary world that was progressing after making headways in the field of science and technology.

He reposed confidence on the capabilities of the young generation and said that they should play their part to steer the country out of the economic quagmire.

He said that the significance of education cannot be undermined in this age of globalization and advancement and added that youngsters must venture into new fields of science and technology for the prosperity of the country.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that technology should be considered as a benchmark for the progress and economic stability of the country. He said that technology was the shortest and smartest way to attain the goals of progress and prosperity.

He said that the Senate would sign a memorandum of understanding with GIK Institute under which foreign dignitaries would visit the institute to witness modern education facilities being provided to students.

Later, PhD scholars and undergraduate students were given medals and commending certificates for their performance. Eleven students of various faculties were given gold medals for their excellence in the respective fields.