Senate chairman announces 3-member penal of presiding officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday announced three-member penal of the presiding officers to chair the session of upper house of the parliament in his absence.

The penal is comprising of Senator Zeeshan Khanzada of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Senator Irfan-ul-Haq- Siddiqui of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Senator Engineer Rukhsana Zuberi of Pakistan Peoples Party.