Senate Chairman Announces Three-member Panel Of Chairpersons

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday announced a three-member panel of chairpersons to preside over the proceedings of the House in the absence of the chairman and deputy chairman.

The panel included Senators Sherry Rehman, Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui, and Saleem Mandviwalla.

