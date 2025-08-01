Senate Chairman Attends Namaz-e-Janaza Of Ex-federal Minister Tanveer Gilani
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 10:24 PM
Former federal minister and President of Anjuman Islamia, Makhdoom Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani, was laid to rest on Friday in the courtyard of the revered shrine of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed in Multan
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Former Federal minister and President of Anjuman Islamia, Makhdoom Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani, was laid to rest on Friday in the courtyard of the revered shrine of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed in Multan.
Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, the cousin of the veteran politician and philanthropist, flew back from Geneva — where he was attending the Speakers’ Conference — to participate in the funeral, underlining the deep familial ties and attachment.
The veteran politician passed away two days ago while under treatment at a private hospital in Islamabad.
A large number of political, religious, and social figures gathered to attend the funeral prayers, which were offered at the Nishtar Medical College and University grounds. The late minister’s younger son, Makhdoom Imran Gilani, led the funeral prayers.
Prominent among the mourners were Chairman Public Accounts Committee Ali Haider Gilani, MNAs Ali Qasim Gilani, Ali Musa Gilani, and Sami-ul-Hassan Gilani; spiritual leader Pir Lal Shah Mashhadi Hassan Raza; senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi; MNA Aamir Dogar; former MNA Mehr Irshad Sial; Sheikh Tariq Rasheed; former MPA Chaudhry Waheed Arain; Pir Shamsuddin Gilani of Golra Sharif; PPP Senior Vice President Khawaja Rizwan Alam; Director Hajj Rehan Abbas Khokhar; MPA Wasif Mazhar Raan; and custodian of the Chadar Wali Sarkar shrine, Ali Hussain Shah.
Renowned religious scholars including Jamaat Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat leader Allama Mazhar Saeed Kazmi and Allama Hamid Saeed Kazmi also participated in the final rites. Thousands of locals, followers, and well-wishers paid their respects.
Following the funeral, the body of the deceased was taken to the shrine of Musa Pak Shaheed, where he was buried in the shrine’s courtyard. The burial ceremony was attended by a large number of relatives, political colleagues, spiritual devotees, and members of the general public.
Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani had long been an influential figure in national and local politics and religious affairs, earning respect across party lines. His passing marks the end of an era for many in the region, particularly in Multan, where he was deeply rooted both politically and spiritually.
He is survived by his children, family, and a legacy of public service and religious commitment.
APP/uhb/ifi
Recent Stories
Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visitors
Abdulla Al Hamed visits Huawei’s R&D Centre in Shanghai
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One held with narcotics12 minutes ago
-
Three-Day Urs of Syed Shah Murtaza to begin on Friday in Thandiani22 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people32 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan32 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision32 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills1 hour ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik1 hour ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations1 hour ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship1 hour ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career1 hour ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation1 hour ago