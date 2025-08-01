Senate chairman attends Namaz-e-Janaza of ex-federal minister Tanveer Gilani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Former Federal minister and President of Anjuman Islamia, Makhdoom Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani, was laid to rest on Friday in the courtyard of the revered shrine of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed in Multan.

Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, the cousin of the veteran politician and philanthropist, flew back from Geneva — where he was attending the Speakers’ Conference — to participate in the funeral, underlining the deep familial ties and attachment.

The veteran politician passed away two days ago while under treatment at a private hospital in Islamabad.

A large number of political, religious, and social figures gathered to attend the funeral prayers, which were offered at the Nishtar Medical College and University grounds. The late minister’s younger son, Makhdoom Imran Gilani, led the funeral prayers.

Prominent among the mourners were Chairman Public Accounts Committee Ali Haider Gilani, MNAs Ali Qasim Gilani, Ali Musa Gilani, and Sami-ul-Hassan Gilani; spiritual leader Pir Lal Shah Mashhadi Hassan Raza; senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi; MNA Aamir Dogar; former MNA Mehr Irshad Sial; Sheikh Tariq Rasheed; former MPA Chaudhry Waheed Arain; Pir Shamsuddin Gilani of Golra Sharif; PPP Senior Vice President Khawaja Rizwan Alam; Director Hajj Rehan Abbas Khokhar; MPA Wasif Mazhar Raan; and custodian of the Chadar Wali Sarkar shrine, Ali Hussain Shah.

Renowned religious scholars including Jamaat Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat leader Allama Mazhar Saeed Kazmi and Allama Hamid Saeed Kazmi also participated in the final rites. Thousands of locals, followers, and well-wishers paid their respects.

Following the funeral, the body of the deceased was taken to the shrine of Musa Pak Shaheed, where he was buried in the shrine’s courtyard. The burial ceremony was attended by a large number of relatives, political colleagues, spiritual devotees, and members of the general public.

Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani had long been an influential figure in national and local politics and religious affairs, earning respect across party lines. His passing marks the end of an era for many in the region, particularly in Multan, where he was deeply rooted both politically and spiritually.

He is survived by his children, family, and a legacy of public service and religious commitment.

