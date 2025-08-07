Open Menu

Senate Chairman Attends Qul-Khawani Of Late Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Senate Chairman attends Qul-Khawani of late Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani attended the Qul-Khawani held at the revered shrine of Musa Pak Shaheed to offer prayers for the eternal peace of the late former Federal minister and president of Anjuman Islamia, Syed Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani, on Thursday.

The Qul-Khawani was attended by a large number of dignitaries, scholars, political leaders, and members of civil society.

Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, cousin of the late Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani, graced the occasion alongside other prominent personalities including the caretaker of the shrine, Syed Abul Hassan Gilani, Members of the National Assembly Syed Ali Musa Gilani, Syed Ali Qasim Gilani, and Syed Samiul Hassan Gilani, Member of the Provincial Assembly Syed Ali Haider Gilani, senior political leader Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, Chaudhry abdul Waheed Araen, Syed Suhail Hassan Gilani, Syed Salman Hassan Gilani, and Pirzada Salahuddin Bhutta.

Religious scholars and community leaders paid glowing tributes to the late Syed Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani for his contributions to education, religion and social welfare. They remembered him as a man of wisdom, humility and service.

During the ceremony, Syed Abul Hassan Gilani performed the traditional dastaarbandi (turban-tying ceremony) of the deceased’s elder son, Syed Amir Hassan Gilani, as a symbolic gesture of continuing his father’s spiritual legacy.

In a unanimous decision by the Gilani family elders, the younger son, Syed Imran Hassan Gilani, was nominated as the new president of Anjuman Islamia. Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani personally conducted his dastaarbandi to mark the occasion.

The ceremony concluded with a special prayer for the forgiveness and elevation of the late Tanveer-ul- Hassan Gilani’s soul, led by prominent religious scholars.

Recent Stories

UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

30 minutes ago
 ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi

ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi

30 minutes ago
 UAE, Russian Presidents discuss bilateral strategi ..

UAE, Russian Presidents discuss bilateral strategic partnership in Moscow

1 hour ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme ..

Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Muba ..

2 hours ago
 BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-Sou ..

BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collabora ..

2 hours ago
 National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launc ..

National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..

3 hours ago
Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate o ..

Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in Augus ..

Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2 ..

Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event

3 hours ago
 UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on in ..

UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..

3 hours ago
 ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trad ..

ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member

3 hours ago
 Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli air ..

Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan