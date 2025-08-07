Senate Chairman attends Qul-Khawani of late Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani attended the Qul-Khawani held at the revered shrine of Musa Pak Shaheed to offer prayers for the eternal peace of the late former Federal minister and president of Anjuman Islamia, Syed Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani, on Thursday.

The Qul-Khawani was attended by a large number of dignitaries, scholars, political leaders, and members of civil society.

Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, cousin of the late Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani, graced the occasion alongside other prominent personalities including the caretaker of the shrine, Syed Abul Hassan Gilani, Members of the National Assembly Syed Ali Musa Gilani, Syed Ali Qasim Gilani, and Syed Samiul Hassan Gilani, Member of the Provincial Assembly Syed Ali Haider Gilani, senior political leader Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, Chaudhry abdul Waheed Araen, Syed Suhail Hassan Gilani, Syed Salman Hassan Gilani, and Pirzada Salahuddin Bhutta.

Religious scholars and community leaders paid glowing tributes to the late Syed Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani for his contributions to education, religion and social welfare. They remembered him as a man of wisdom, humility and service.

During the ceremony, Syed Abul Hassan Gilani performed the traditional dastaarbandi (turban-tying ceremony) of the deceased’s elder son, Syed Amir Hassan Gilani, as a symbolic gesture of continuing his father’s spiritual legacy.

In a unanimous decision by the Gilani family elders, the younger son, Syed Imran Hassan Gilani, was nominated as the new president of Anjuman Islamia. Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani personally conducted his dastaarbandi to mark the occasion.

The ceremony concluded with a special prayer for the forgiveness and elevation of the late Tanveer-ul- Hassan Gilani’s soul, led by prominent religious scholars.