Senate Chairman Condemns Quetta Suicide Attack On BNP Rally
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday strongly condemned the suicide attack on a Balochistan National Party (BNP) rally in Quetta, expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.
He said that the killing of innocent citizens in terrorist acts during national solidarity and political activities was tragic and intolerable. “This attack is essentially an assault on Pakistan’s political and democratic tolerance, but terrorist elements will never succeed in their nefarious designs,” he said.
He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the departed souls, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.
Expressing solidarity with former Balochistan Chief Minister and BNP head Sardar Akhtar Mengal—whose convoy was targeted in the incident—Gilani assured him of his full support in this difficult time.
The Senate Chairman directed that the injured be provided with immediate and the best possible medical treatment.
He said that the Federal and provincial governments, with the support of law enforcement agencies, must ensure transparent, comprehensive, and timely investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice.
