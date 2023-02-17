ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Chief's Office.

He expressed his deep sympathies with the families of the victims who lost their lives in the heinous act of violence, a news release said.

In his statement, the Chairman Senate reiterated that such cowardly attacks against law enforcement personnel would not be tolerated, and the culprits would be brought to justice.

He further emphasised the need for enhanced security measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The Chairman Senate expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time and urged everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. He further stressed the importance of unity and working together to fight against terrorism in the country.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Leader of the Opposition Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem also condemned the terrorist attack on Karachi Police Chief's Office.