QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Senate Chairman, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday visited the house of Senator Naseebullah Bazai to offer Fateha over the death of his mother.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The Senate chairman was accompanied by Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar and other political leaders.