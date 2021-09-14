(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Monday offered condolence over the sad demise of renowned columnist and writer Dr Safdar Mehmood.

In a condolence message, he prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

He said the services of Dr Safdar Mehmood for the country would be remembered forever.

Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem, Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani also condoled over the death of renowned columnist and prayed for the departed soul.