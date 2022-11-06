UrduPoint.com

Senate Chairman Congratulates Cricket Team For Qualifying Semi-finals

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2022 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has congratulated the national cricket team for qualifying for the semi-finals after winning an important match against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the Chairman Senate said the Pakistan cricket team had shown a great game and became victorious.

He hoped that the Pakistani team would continue this winning streak in the future. With the prayers of the nation, the national cricket team would be able to win the T20 World Cup with its excellent performance, he said.

Sanjrani said that "Pakistan is a peaceful country" and through sports, it would also convey the message of peace and harmony to the world.

He said the victory of the Pakistani team was the result of the tireless efforts of the players, adding the entire nation was proud of the talented players of their team.

Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar, and Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem also congratulated the national cricket team for their stunning victory against Bangladesh in the important match of the T20 World Cup.

