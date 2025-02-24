Open Menu

Senate Chairman Congratulates Newly Elected PFUJ Leadership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Senate Chairman congratulates newly elected PFUJ leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected leadership of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

In his congratulatory message to President Afzal Butt, Secretary-General Arshad Ansari, Finance Secretary Lala Asad Pathan, and other office-bearers, on their remarkable victory, Gilani said that the success of the newly elected PFUJ officials reflects the trust and confidence of the journalist community in their leadership.

He expressed hope that the new leadership would play a pivotal role in promoting press freedom, safeguarding journalists’ rights, and fostering responsible journalism.

Emphasizing the significance of a free and responsible media, Gilani underscored that an independent press is a cornerstone of any democratic society.

He highlighted the media’s crucial role in keeping the public informed and holding governments and institutions accountable.

The Senate chairman stressed that for democracy to flourish, the media must operate freely, providing accurate, impartial, and verified information to the public. He noted that a vibrant press not only critiques government policies but also facilitates positive reforms.

Reaffirming Parliament’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by journalists, Gilani assured that all necessary measures would be taken to protect media professionals and resolve their concerns.

Recent Stories

HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain

HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain

17 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Panama

32 minutes ago
 Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BAC ..

Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another ..

1 hour ago
 flydubai reports strongest financial results in it ..

Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history

2 hours ago
 Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at J ..

Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group

2 hours ago
AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in A ..

AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly

DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Auth ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..

3 hours ago
 Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai ..

Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral i ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral investment up to $2bn

3 hours ago
 Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Paki ..

Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Pakistan cricket’s worst perform ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan