Senate Chairman Congratulates Newly Elected PFUJ Leadership
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected leadership of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).
In his congratulatory message to President Afzal Butt, Secretary-General Arshad Ansari, Finance Secretary Lala Asad Pathan, and other office-bearers, on their remarkable victory, Gilani said that the success of the newly elected PFUJ officials reflects the trust and confidence of the journalist community in their leadership.
He expressed hope that the new leadership would play a pivotal role in promoting press freedom, safeguarding journalists’ rights, and fostering responsible journalism.
Emphasizing the significance of a free and responsible media, Gilani underscored that an independent press is a cornerstone of any democratic society.
He highlighted the media’s crucial role in keeping the public informed and holding governments and institutions accountable.
The Senate chairman stressed that for democracy to flourish, the media must operate freely, providing accurate, impartial, and verified information to the public. He noted that a vibrant press not only critiques government policies but also facilitates positive reforms.
Reaffirming Parliament’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by journalists, Gilani assured that all necessary measures would be taken to protect media professionals and resolve their concerns.
