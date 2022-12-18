UrduPoint.com

Senate Chairman Congratulates Qatar On National Day

December 18, 2022

Senate Chairman congratulates Qatar on National Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday extended his greetings and warm felicitations to the people and the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on behalf of the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Qatar's National Day.

In a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani of Qatar, Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said it was a great pleasure to note that the long-existing friendly relations and cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar continued to thrive.  The Pakistani Government and people highly value and express gratitude for the remarkable assistance and support rendered by the Government and the people of Qatar to Pakistan over the past years, which have continuously contributed to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

"I am confident that such friendly relations and good cooperation will be further enhanced to new heights in further years to come."He said Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar has achieved new milestones and contributed towards the well-being of the people of Qatar under his dynamic leadership, Senate Chairman stated in his message.

