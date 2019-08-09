UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Chairman Decides To Send Senators Delegations To Other Countries To Highlight Kashmir Issue

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:10 PM

Senate chairman decides to send senators delegations to other countries to highlight Kashmir issue

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani has decided to send Senators delegations to US and other countries to highlight Kashmir issue.Chairman Senate in consultation with opposition leader and leader of the house in the Senate has decided to send Senate delegations to US and other countries to highlight Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani has decided to send Senators delegations to US and other countries to highlight Kashmir issue.Chairman Senate in consultation with opposition leader and leader of the house in the Senate has decided to send Senate delegations to US and other countries to highlight Kashmir issue.

The delegation which will proceed to US will be headed by former chairman Senate Senator Farooq H Naik.

The other members of this delegation are Senator Noman Wazir and senator Anwar ul Haq.

Related Topics

Senate Opposition

Recent Stories

UK Real GDP Falls 0.2% in 2nd Quarter of 2019 Amid ..

23 minutes ago

SMTA, ADB host "Istanbul Roadshow" for Contractors ..

23 minutes ago

Iran Warns of Disastrous Consequences of Israel Jo ..

23 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

1 hour ago

One police man martyred, another injured in firing ..

16 minutes ago

Sana Ullah son-in-law arrested

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.