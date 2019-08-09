Senate chairman decides to send senators delegations to other countries to highlight Kashmir issue

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani has decided to send Senators delegations to US and other countries to highlight Kashmir issue.Chairman Senate in consultation with opposition leader and leader of the house in the Senate has decided to send Senate delegations to US and other countries to highlight Kashmir issue

The delegation which will proceed to US will be headed by former chairman Senate Senator Farooq H Naik.

The other members of this delegation are Senator Noman Wazir and senator Anwar ul Haq.