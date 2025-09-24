Senate Chairman, EU envoy discuss parliamentary diplomacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and the Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Raimundas Karblis on Wednesday discussed Pakistan-EU–EU relations, stressing the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting mutual understanding, regional stability, and people-to-people linkages.

During a meeting with the EU Ambassador, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani expressed appreciation for the EU’s longstanding partnership with Pakistan, built on shared democratic values, respect for international law, and a common commitment to global peace and cooperation.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan greatly values the EU’s continued engagement with its Parliament.

The EU Ambassador conveyed condolences and regret over the loss of life and property caused by recent floods and rains in Pakistan.

Gilani expressed gratitude to the European Union for its timely assistance and solidarity during difficult times, including natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods.

Highlighting the broadening scope of bilateral cooperation, Chairman Gilani noted that Pakistan-EU–EU collaboration spans trade, development cooperation, institutional linkages, and security.

He lauded the EU as one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners and emphasised the positive impact of the GSP+ arrangement in fostering export diversification, job creation, and sustainable development.

On investment, the Chairman briefed the Ambassador about the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a national platform aimed at creating a predictable business environment and attracting foreign investment in key sectors such as IT, renewable energy, agriculture, minerals, and infrastructure. He invited European investors to explore opportunities in alignment with the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy.

He also underscored Pakistan’s commitment to inclusive development, with special focus on women’s empowerment.

He drew attention to the grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, reiterating Pakistan’s principled stance for a peaceful resolution of the dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and international law.

He further urged the international community, particularly the EU, to play its role in ensuring just and lasting solutions to global conflicts, including the Palestinian issue.

The Chairman Senate also briefed the Ambassador on Pakistan’s commitment to digital transformation within Parliament.

He shared details of the Senate’s pioneering initiative and step towards the proposed commissioning of the region’s first AI-powered Parliamentary Chatbot, which will help enhance legislative efficiency and citizen engagement.

He commended the EU’s leadership on AI governance and acknowledged the European Parliament’s rights-based framework for artificial intelligence as a valuable reference.

Rida Qazi, Advisor to the Chairman Senate on Special Initiatives and Investment, briefed the Ambassador on the Mustehkam parliament project and AI initiatives.

She highlighted Pakistan’s regional leadership in exploring the role of AI in democratic governance, including hosting a high-level session on “Digital Transformation: Strategic Opportunities and Challenges for Lawmakers.” She underscored the importance of continued EU support in areas such as AI legislation, knowledge sharing, and capacity building.

Misbah Khar, Advisor to the Chairman Senate on Parliamentary Diplomacy, apprised the Ambassador of Pakistan’s proactive role in global parliamentary forums.

She highlighted that Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani was unanimously elected as the Founding Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), a unique platform comprising 45 countries.

She briefed the Ambassador on the objectives of the ISC, which fosters dialogue on peace, development, stability, and security.

She said that the next ISC Conference will be held in Islamabad on 11–12 November 2025 under the theme “Peace, Development, Stability and Security.” A formal invitation was extended to the EU Ambassador to attend the upcoming Conference, which is expected to bring together Speakers of Parliaments and global leaders for inclusive dialogue and constructive engagement.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism, climate resilience, humanitarian cooperation, and the advancement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Chairman Senate expressed confidence that the Ambassador’s visit would further strengthen mutual understanding and help consolidate the Pakistan-EU strategic partnership.

The meeting was also attended by Misbah Khar, Advisor to the Chairman Senate on Parliamentary Diplomacy; Rida Qazi, Advisor on Special Initiatives and Investment; and the Senior Director General Protocol, Tariq Bin Waheed.