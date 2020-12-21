UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Chairman Eulogies Services Of Late Senator Kalsoom Parveen

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 01:48 PM

Senate chairman eulogies services of late Senator Kalsoom Parveen

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator Kalsoom Parveen and termed it as a great loss

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator Kalsoom Parveen and termed it as a great loss.

Senate chairman while eulogizing the services of late Kalsoom Parveen, said that Senate in particular and Parliament in general mourns her death, said a press release.

Sadiq Sanjrani said the Senate stands in solidarity with bereaved family in this hour of grief.

He said that Senator Kalsoom was vocal and proactive and raised voice for the province of Balochistan, the underprivileged and the downtrodden communities.

� He prayed to Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

Senate Deputy Chairman Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq, in their separate condolence messages have also expressed their sorrow over the passing away of Senator Kalsoom Parveen.

They acknowledged services of the late Senator for the social uplift of the province of Balochistan.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Parliament Family Raja Zafar Ul Haq Opposition Sad Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

PCB allows cricketers to keep families with them d ..

5 minutes ago

Noose tightened around beggars in KP

3 minutes ago

New Coronavirus Strain Could Already Be Circulatin ..

3 minutes ago

Dangerous Inmate Escapes Jail in Southern France W ..

3 minutes ago

Babar Azam, Inam excluded from 1st Test match agai ..

12 minutes ago

One more dies from coronavirus in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.