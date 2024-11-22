Open Menu

Senate Chairman Explores NEOC, Lauds Technology-driven Disaster Response System

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, on Friday, commended Pakistan’s advanced disaster management systems and the use of technology to enhance response efforts.

Accompanied by Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar from Balochistan, the Chairman visited the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) at NDMA Headquarters.

Chairman Senate exclaimed his immense appreciation of the national miracle project- NEOC. He commended NEOC's potential to guide regional countries and all stakeholder partners to enable strategic climate diplomacy space globally.

He lauded the integration of advanced technology in disaster management and stated that proactive interface of artificial intelligence, disaster’s modelling platforms and synergy of national responders is crucial for timely and effective response.

He was specifically impressed by the dedication and expertise of young NDMA domain experts and leading the example.

Chairman Senate expressed their satisfaction over the disaster response mechanism and were appreciative of its compatibility with the evolving challenges.

A comprehensive capability exposition was conducted for the chairman and Kakar showcasing Pakistan’s indigenous state-of-art, hub of disaster’s early warning and response spectrum.

The session highlighted the critical necessity for utilization of tech-driven disaster projections and predictive analysis to transform Pakistan's Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) cycle proactively in alignment with global standards and tech driven smart response framework.

