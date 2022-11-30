Senate chairman expresses grief on demise of former Chinese leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the passing of former Chinese Leader Jiang Zemin.

He said Jiang Zemin played an important role in the development of China as he was a very intelligent and resourceful leader.

Due to his pro-people policies, he was highly respected in all the segments of the society, the Senate chairman said adding that Jiang Zemin's services would be remembered for a long time.

He said during his tenure, Pakistan-China relations were strengthened. The Pakistani government and people shared the grief of their Chinese brethren, he maintained.