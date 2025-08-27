Senate Chairman Expresses Grief Over Flood Losses
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by recent floods in different parts of the country.
He said the growing frequency of such disasters highlights the serious challenges of climate change in the region and stressed the need for collective efforts and proactive strategies to address environmental risks.
Gilani said the government and relevant institutions were using all available resources to help flood-affected families and
provide relief.
He also appealed to citizens to take precautionary measures, avoid unnecessary travel, and move to safer areas to reduce risks. Calling for national unity, the Senate chairman urged everyone to step forward and support the affected families.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police nab 15 criminals, recover drugs and arms6 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman expresses grief over flood losses7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO visit flood effected areas7 minutes ago
-
Gilani, Spanish senator discuss stronger bilateral ties7 minutes ago
-
NA Committee slams ineffective vehicle emissions testing, demands EPA-led oversight16 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast widespread rain-thundershowers across Pakistan from August 29 to September 0216 minutes ago
-
Registrar office cancels cause list of CJ IHC16 minutes ago
-
Asad Qaiser approaches IHC for cases details16 minutes ago
-
Experts call for collaborated efforts to sync Pakistan with digital world16 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns Toshakhana-II case till Aug 3017 minutes ago
-
Court grants police another 5-day remand of PTI activists in protest cases17 minutes ago
-
JKLF condemns India's move to convert Yasin Malik's life imprisonment to death penalty26 minutes ago