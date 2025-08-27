Open Menu

Senate Chairman Expresses Grief Over Flood Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Senate Chairman expresses grief over flood losses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by recent floods in different parts of the country.

He said the growing frequency of such disasters highlights the serious challenges of climate change in the region and stressed the need for collective efforts and proactive strategies to address environmental risks.

Gilani said the government and relevant institutions were using all available resources to help flood-affected families and

provide relief.

He also appealed to citizens to take precautionary measures, avoid unnecessary travel, and move to safer areas to reduce risks. Calling for national unity, the Senate chairman urged everyone to step forward and support the affected families.

