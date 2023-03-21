UrduPoint.com

Senate Chairman Extends Warm Wishes To Those Celebrating Nowruz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Senate Chairman extends warm wishes to those celebrating Nowruz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has extended his warmest wishes to those celebrating Nowruz around the world, including Pakistan.

In a message of congratulations, he emphasized that Nowruz represents a day of peace, harmony, and mutual understanding, and that the arrival of spring has been celebrated with the same passion and enthusiasm for centuries.

The Senate Chairman expressed his hope that this year's Nowruz celebrations would serve as an opportunity to share happiness and promote the values of peace, love, and harmony at both regional and global levels.

He called on Allah Almighty to grant all of us the chance to spread this important message throughout Pakistan and beyond.

Nowruz festival marks the beginning of the Persian New Year and is observed on the first day of the vernal equinox, which falls on or around March 21st each year. It is a time for renewal, reflection, and celebrating the arrival of spring.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World Same Vernal March All Share Love Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance launches Leaders Edge Programm ..

Ministry of Finance launches Leaders Edge Programme 2023-2024

21 minutes ago
 DIFC announces launch of its venture building plat ..

DIFC announces launch of its venture building platform ‘DIFC Launchpad’

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber to launch 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Fes ..

Sharjah Chamber to launch 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 tomorrow

36 minutes ago
 ENEC signs MoU with Nuclearelectrica to collaborat ..

ENEC signs MoU with Nuclearelectrica to collaborate on nuclear energy programme ..

36 minutes ago
 Sheraa, Alef Group team up to empower innovative F ..

Sheraa, Alef Group team up to empower innovative F&amp;B startups and SMEs

51 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; Lea ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; League awards during Matchweek 20

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.