Senate Chairman extends warm wishes to those celebrating Nowruz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has extended his warmest wishes to those celebrating Nowruz around the world, including Pakistan.

In a message of congratulations, he emphasized that Nowruz represents a day of peace, harmony, and mutual understanding, and that the arrival of spring has been celebrated with the same passion and enthusiasm for centuries.

The Senate Chairman expressed his hope that this year's Nowruz celebrations would serve as an opportunity to share happiness and promote the values of peace, love, and harmony at both regional and global levels.

He called on Allah Almighty to grant all of us the chance to spread this important message throughout Pakistan and beyond.

Nowruz festival marks the beginning of the Persian New Year and is observed on the first day of the vernal equinox, which falls on or around March 21st each year. It is a time for renewal, reflection, and celebrating the arrival of spring.