Senate Chairman Felicitates MCCI Newly-elected President

Published September 30, 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Monday felicitated Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry newly-elected president, Baktawar Tanvir.

He extended the best wishes to him telephonically for his new role. He hoped that the MCCI would grow further under Mr Bakhtwar's leadership for the betterment of the business fraternity.

Separately, the President of FPCCI, Sheikh Atif Ikram, along with former provincial minister SM Tanveer, visited the MCCI to congratulate the newly elected officials.

They met the newly elected President, Mian Bakhtawar Tanvir Sheikh, and Senior Vice President Khawaja Mohsin Masood, and extended their best wishes for them on their success and presented a bouquet to them.

Discussions were also held regarding the country’s economic situation, and the MCCI president thanked SM Tanveer for his visit to the chamber.

Present at the meeting were Mian Tanvir A. Sheikh, Khawaja Muhammad Yousaf, Mian Rashid Iqbal, Khawaja Muhammad Usman, Khawaja Muhammad Yunus, Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed, Mian Fazal Elahi Sheikh, and others.

