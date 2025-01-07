Open Menu

Senate Chairman Gilani Attends Qul Khawani Of Munawar Sandheela

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani attended the "Rasm-e-Qul" of renowned local

political figure Malik Haji Munawar Hayat Sandheela in Bunda Sandeela, Multan.

He was accompanied by MNA Syed Ali Qasim Gilani and MPA Syed Ali Haider Gilani.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani praised late Malik Haji Munawar Hayat Sandeela for his political

contributions and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Later, the chairman Senate performed the turban-tying ceremony (Dastarbandi) of the

late leader's son, Malik Zubair Munawar Sandeela.

Former Federal minister Syed Hamid Saeed Kazmi led a collective prayer for the departed soul.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of people, including Malik Haji Ghulam Jaffar Sandheela,

Malik Haji Mureed Hussain Sandheela, Malik Haji Aziz Rasool Sandheela, former MNA Mehr Irshad Sial, Malik Manzoor Domra, Mehr Mahmood-ul-Hassan Sial, Malik Qamar Zaman Sandeela, and several other prominent figures such as Pirzada Mian Salahuddin Bhutta, Mian Zubair Bhutta, Mian Yasir Bhutta, Salman Khakwani, and Naeem Khan, along with respected members of the community.

