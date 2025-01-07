Senate Chairman Gilani Attends Qul Khawani Of Munawar Sandheela
Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani attended the "Rasm-e-Qul" of renowned local
political figure Malik Haji Munawar Hayat Sandheela in Bunda Sandeela, Multan.
He was accompanied by MNA Syed Ali Qasim Gilani and MPA Syed Ali Haider Gilani.
Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani praised late Malik Haji Munawar Hayat Sandeela for his political
contributions and offered condolences to the bereaved family.
Later, the chairman Senate performed the turban-tying ceremony (Dastarbandi) of the
late leader's son, Malik Zubair Munawar Sandeela.
Former Federal minister Syed Hamid Saeed Kazmi led a collective prayer for the departed soul.
The ceremony was attended by a large number of people, including Malik Haji Ghulam Jaffar Sandheela,
Malik Haji Mureed Hussain Sandheela, Malik Haji Aziz Rasool Sandheela, former MNA Mehr Irshad Sial, Malik Manzoor Domra, Mehr Mahmood-ul-Hassan Sial, Malik Qamar Zaman Sandeela, and several other prominent figures such as Pirzada Mian Salahuddin Bhutta, Mian Zubair Bhutta, Mian Yasir Bhutta, Salman Khakwani, and Naeem Khan, along with respected members of the community.
Recent Stories
Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storytelling with Infinix ZERO Flip
China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 mln in 2024
Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of impounded vehicles’ fees
Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per unit
UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz
Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Chairman Gilani attends Qul Khawani of Munawar Sandheela2 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh2 minutes ago
-
DC stresses to make plantations in graveyards2 minutes ago
-
GCWUF starts registration for its convocation2 minutes ago
-
Inter-School STEAM competition will be held in Hyderabad on Jan 1612 minutes ago
-
Seven BISE employees promoted12 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested12 minutes ago
-
Potato growers advised to adopt modern techniques22 minutes ago
-
2-member bike lifters gang busted22 minutes ago
-
AIOU launches career-making diploma programs32 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps for welfare of people: minister42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan made tremendous achievements in sports arena during past few months: Tarar52 minutes ago