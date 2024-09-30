Senate Chairman Gilani for revival of cotton to strengthen economy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani stressed the urgent need to focus on enhancing cotton production in the country.

He said this on the oath-taking ceremony of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) here on Monday. Gillani stated that the country’s economic future relied heavily on agricultural productivity, with cotton playing a pivotal role. "Our Primary focus must be on increasing cotton yields, as the weakening of the cotton sector is already causing mills to relocate, resulting in significant economic losses," he observed.

Gillani recalled that during his tenure middlemen's role was abolished and the support price for cotton was increased which provided relief to farmers. He assured the ginners that he would push for cotton to be a top priority for the government in order to revive the sector.

Talking about the issue of high markup rates raised by PCGA members, Gillani promised efforts to bring the interest rate down to single digit and hoped that it would facilitate remarkable growth for cotton-related industries.

"The cotton revival issue will be given precedence in the Senate, and we will work towards resolving challenges, including high financing costs, to boost production and support the ginners," he added.

Congratulating the newly elected members of the PCGA, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani reiterated that cotton was the backbone of the country's agriculture-driven economy, and any decline in its production would have far-reaching consequences. He urged all stakeholders to come together and ensure that the cotton sector is given the attention it deserves at both provincial and national levels.