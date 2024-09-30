Open Menu

Senate Chairman Gilani For Revival Of Cotton To Strengthen Economy

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Senate Chairman Gilani for revival of cotton to strengthen economy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani stressed the urgent need to focus on enhancing cotton production in the country.

He said this on the oath-taking ceremony of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) here on Monday. Gillani stated that the country’s economic future relied heavily on agricultural productivity, with cotton playing a pivotal role. "Our Primary focus must be on increasing cotton yields, as the weakening of the cotton sector is already causing mills to relocate, resulting in significant economic losses," he observed.

Gillani recalled that during his tenure middlemen's role was abolished and the support price for cotton was increased which provided relief to farmers. He assured the ginners that he would push for cotton to be a top priority for the government in order to revive the sector.

Talking about the issue of high markup rates raised by PCGA members, Gillani promised efforts to bring the interest rate down to single digit and hoped that it would facilitate remarkable growth for cotton-related industries.

"The cotton revival issue will be given precedence in the Senate, and we will work towards resolving challenges, including high financing costs, to boost production and support the ginners," he added.

Congratulating the newly elected members of the PCGA, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani reiterated that cotton was the backbone of the country's agriculture-driven economy, and any decline in its production would have far-reaching consequences. He urged all stakeholders to come together and ensure that the cotton sector is given the attention it deserves at both provincial and national levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Price Cotton All Government Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

6 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

6 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

6 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

6 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

6 hours ago
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

6 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

6 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

6 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

7 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan