Senate Chairman Inaugurates Coffee Corner At Parliament House

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 10:43 PM

Senate Chairman inaugurates coffee corner at Parliament House

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday inaugurated coffee corner at the Parliament House and said it would be a place for lawmakers to discuss political issues and consult about legislation in a pleasant atmosphere

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday inaugurated coffee corner at the Parliament House and said it would be a place for lawmakers to discuss political issues and consult about legislation in a pleasant atmosphere.

On this occasion, Senate Chairman Sanjrani had invited National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for a cup of coffee and exchange of views on the prevailing political situation.

In their brief remarks to the media, they said the coffee corner would be a suitable place for the parliamentarians to discuss parliamentary and national issues while enjoying a cup of coffee.

