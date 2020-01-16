Senate Chairman inaugurates coffee corner at Parliament House

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday inaugurated coffee corner at the Parliament House and said it would be a place for lawmakers to discuss political issues and consult about legislation in a pleasant atmosphere

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday inaugurated coffee corner at the Parliament House and said it would be a place for lawmakers to discuss political issues and consult about legislation in a pleasant atmosphere.

On this occasion, Senate Chairman Sanjrani had invited National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for a cup of coffee and exchange of views on the prevailing political situation.

In their brief remarks to the media, they said the coffee corner would be a suitable place for the parliamentarians to discuss parliamentary and national issues while enjoying a cup of coffee.