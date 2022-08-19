(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday lauded the efforts of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment Kashmala Tariq and said the institution had played a key role in empowering the women under her visionary leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday lauded the efforts of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment Kashmala Tariq and said the institution had played a key role in empowering the women under her visionary leadership.

He, during a call on meeting with her in the Parliament House, said "Women have played an important role in the political, social and economic development of Pakistan." Sanjrani said the federal ombudsperson for protection against harassment should be strengthened and empowered to protect the rights of women.

The Senate chairman said the role of women was very important for the development of a nation and providing a safe and free environment to the women was their basic right, so that they could perform national services with their best abilities and full potential.

He appreciated Kashmala's positive and pro-active role in resolving the women's problems based on her far spread experience and knowledge.

On this occasion, she also presented the annual report of the institution's performance to the Senate chairman.