Senate Chairman Meets Malaysian Islamic Advisory Council President In Kuala Lumpur
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani met with the President of Malaysia's Advisory Council for Islamic Organization, Segku Azmi Abdul Hamid (Sitara-e-Pakistan), in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.
Segku Azmi Abdul Hamid is a prominent activist in Malaysia, advocating for human rights, particularly minority rights, and has consistently raised his voice in support of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
During the meeting, Segku Azmi Abdul Hamid briefed the Chairman Senate on the objectives and performance of his organization. He also provided a detailed update on the initiatives taken to assist the oppressed Muslims in various countries, including the people of occupied Kashmir.
Furthermore, he appreciated the efforts of the Pakistani people in supporting the Kashmiri cause.
The Senate chairman praised Segku Azmi Abdul Hamid's efforts and highlighted the significance of Pakistan-Malaysia relations. He emphasized that both countries can collaborate to combat challenges such as Islamophobia. He also underscored the importance of dialogue for the peaceful resolution of global conflicts, stating that through such means, the dream of a peaceful world can be realized.
