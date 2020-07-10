UrduPoint.com
Senate Chairman Meets PM; Presents Rs3.2 Million Cheque For COVID-19 Fund

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented him a cheque of Rs 3,215,000 contributed by Senate of Pakistan to PM's COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Senate chairman was accompanied by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Member National Assembly Zeeshan Khanzada, a PM Office press release said.

The MNA also presented a Rs8 million cheque to the prime minister for the Fund.

