Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani calls for action against anti-Muslim discrimination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday called for collective action to promote respect, tolerance, and understanding among different religions and cultures to counter the alarming rise of hate crimes and discrimination against Muslims around the world.

In a message on the occasion of the First International Day to combat Islamophobia, he emphasized the urgent need to address the growing issue of Islamophobia globally.

Sanjrani stressed the importance of building bridges among international communities and promoting interfaith dialogue as a means of countering Islamophobia.

He also called on the international community to take concrete steps to protect the rights of Muslims and ensure their safety and security.

"As a country with a significant Muslim population, Pakistan remains committed to promoting religious tolerance and understanding interfaith harmony," he added.

The Senate Chairman reiterated that this day served as a reminder that all nations must work together to combat Islamophobia and create a world where religious diversity and mutual respect were celebrated.

The First International Day to combat Islamophobia provides an opportunity for the international community to come together and address the growing issue of Islamophobia.

Sanjrani's message underscored the urgent need for global action to combat this rising trend of hate crimes and discrimination against Muslims.