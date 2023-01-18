UrduPoint.com

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Condemns Firing Incident On Security Forces

Published January 18, 2023

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani condemns firing incident on security forces

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday condemned a terrorist attack targeting the security forces in Panjgur area of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday condemned a terrorist attack targeting the security forces in Panjgur area of Balochistan.

The Senate Chairman expressed his deepest sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the gory incident.

He said that the sacrifices of security agencies in the war against terrorism are unmatched.

Pakistan Army is determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism, he said adding that the sacrifices of the brave men have strengthened the resolve of eradicating terrorism.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani prayed for the elevation of the ranks of security personnel who were martyred as a result of firing.

Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Mohammad Afridi strongly condemned the firing by terrorists on the security forces and prayed for the martyrs.

