Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani condoles over bus-car accident on Karakoram highway

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives in a bus and car collision on Karakoram highway in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In his condolence message, Senate Chairman said that in this hour of sorrow, he shares the deep sorrow and grief of the bereaved families.

He added that all his sympathies rest with the heirs of the deceased and assured, "We are standing with the bereaved families in the hour of grief.

" Senate Chairman prayed for the high status of those who died in the accident and expressed his condolences to the bereaved.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident and directed the institutions concerned to provide all possible medical facilities to the injured.

Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the Senate Senator Ishaq Dar, Leader of the Opposition in Senate Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem also expressed deep sorrow over the death of several people in the accident.

