Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Constitutes Committee To Rename Parliament House

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday constituted a Parliamentary Committee with the crucial task of renaming Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday constituted a Parliamentary Committee with the crucial task of renaming Parliament House.

The new name will be a reflection of our rich cultural heritage, a testament to our national values, and a symbol of the unity of our great nation.

The new name will reflect the rich cultural heritage, uphold the national values, and symbolize the unity of the great nation.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf, the Senate Chairman emphasized that the recent Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Senate and the Constitution have presented us with a timely occasion to contemplate our collective achievements as a nation.

Sadiq Sanjarani urged the Speaker to promptly nominate members for the committee with the aim of expediting the process.

The Senate Chairman has appointed Senators Irfan Siddiqui, Taj Haider, Shibli Faraz, and Manzoor Kakar as members of the Committee representing the upper house. He stressed that the Committee's composition has been thoughtfully selected, ensuring an equal representation of four members from each house.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of collective efforts in undertaking this meaningful endeavor, emphasizing our ability to contribute towards the preservation of our cultural heritage.

The main aim of this committee is to foster in-depth discussions and deliberations, leveraging the diverse expertise and perspectives of its members, with the purpose of suggesting a range of appropriate Names.

