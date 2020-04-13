Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani directs for holding video conferencing of committees meetings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday directed the IT department of Senate to look into holding video conferencing of committees' meetings and report back after two days.

He gave the direction while presiding over a meeting here at the Senate Secretariat, said a press release issued here.

The meeting was attended by the Senate Secretary Dr Akhtar Nazir and other officers. Matter pertaining to the video conferencing of committees' meetings was discussed in details.

The chairman also urged the members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) to work expeditiously and make recommendations to the government on urgent basis.