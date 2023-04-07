Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani emphasizes investment in healthcare on World Health Day

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday highlighted the need to prioritize health and well-being by emphasizing the importance of investing in healthcare systems, fostering collaboration between nations, and promoting research and innovation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday highlighted the need to prioritize health and well-being by emphasizing the importance of investing in healthcare systems, fostering collaboration between nations, and promoting research and innovation.

In his World Health Day message, Chairman urged the nation to come together and work towards ensuring that everyone has equal access to resources for healthy living.

He urged everyone to recommit themselves to this important goal on this World Health Day and work towards a healthier and happier future for all.