Senate Chairman, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expresses concern over infighting among different factions in Sudan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed his deep concern over the ongoing infighting among different factions in Sudan, particularly during the holy month of Ramazan.

In a message to leaders and citizens of Sudan, he urged all parties involved to stop the violence immediately and avoid any further escalations or troop mobilisations.

Senate Chairman emphasised that violence and conflict not only violate the sanctity of the holy month of Ramazan but also undermine the peace and stability of Sudan.

He has called upon all stakeholders to continue engaging in meaningful dialogue and negotiations to resolve outstanding issues and conflicts, which is the only way to achieve lasting and sustainable peace in Sudan.

In his message, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani extended his support to the people of Sudan and called upon all communities to work together towards a brighter future for Sudan, where all citizens can live in peace, harmony, and prosperity.