Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani greets Saudi Arabia on 'Founding Day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani extended warmest greetings to the people of Saudi Arabia on their 'Founding Day' on behalf of the government, parliament and people of Pakistan.

In a message on Saudi Arabia's Founding Day, the chairman said this auspicious day was a testament to the vision and leadership of the late King Abdulaziz Al Saud.

He also extended his heartfelt congratulations to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on this special day. Their exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to the betterment of their people had transformed Saudi Arabia into a prosperous and thriving nation, he added.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had a longstanding and time-tested relationship that was based on mutual respect, trust, and cooperation. "We are proud to be a friend and partner of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and stand in solidarity with our Saudi brothers and sisters on this joyous occasion," he maintained.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to further strengthen and prosper the bonds between the two brotherly nations in the years to come.